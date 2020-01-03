Blasting will begin at the Allendale property near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Allendale Road to make way for future development. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Six months of blasting planned for Allendale Road property

Colwood property slated as ‘intended growth area’

Colwood homeowners near the Allendale lands project have been notified that another round of blasting will be starting in the area.

A notice from Little Rock Drilling and Blasting says the “blasting of rock formations for service trenches and footings” for site development will continue at the site for the next six months or so.

The blasting company says blasts on land at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Allendale Road will be seismically monitored to “ensure the vibration levels on homes within the blast impact perimeter are contained within acceptable industry levels.” Notices of blasting commencement will be posted in high traffic areas.

RELATED: Colwood receives development application for site preparation on Allendale Road “Animals are affected by blast vibration and noise, so posting commencement timing allows owners to attend to their pets or any other arrangements they deem fit.”

The notice warns that vibrations can cause items to rattle inside of homes and recommends ensuring pictures, wall hangings and delicate china or crystal are secure.

“Homes are engineered to withstand vibrations from various sources all comparable to blast construction vibration,” the notice reads. It also says that prior to each blast event there will be 12 blasts of a horn indicating two minutes before the blast fires.

The Allendale property is noted by the City of Colwood as an “intended growth area.” The latest update from the City says no development application has been received beyond site preparation, but current zoning allows for a range of mixed employment use.

Blasting will take place Mondays through Thursdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., with the exception of statutory holidays.

READ ALSO: Five West Shore mayors look back on 2019


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.
Next story
B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

Just Posted

Former Victoria fire chief, city councillor dies at 99

Eric Simmons remembered as ‘vigorous, engaged’ community member

VicPD arrest man after knife fight in Centennial Square

One man treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Passengers evacuated from smoking transit bus in Oak Bay

Fire contained to engine, officials say

Environment Canada warns of winds up to 70 km/h across south coast of B.C.

Winds expected to ease through Saturday afternoon

Galloping Goose trail to close for McKenzie Interchange construction

Detours will be marked from Jan. 6 to end of the month

VIDEO: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars on emotional end to beloved Canadian comedy

CBC comedy about the formerly wealthy Rose family has become an international sensation

Cellphone app helps B.C. police save teen unconscious in bog

The youth was found suffering from hypothermia in Delta’s Burns Bog on New Year’s Day

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Storm watch: Flood warnings issued for North and West Vancouver Island

“stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks”

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Windy morning forces B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Two B.C. men found guilty of staging crash in ICBC lawsuit

Judge finds two of 13 defendants guilty in Surrey ICBC scam

Most Read