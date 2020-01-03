Six months of blasting planned for Allendale Road property

Blasting will begin at the Allendale property near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Allendale Road to make way for future development. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Colwood homeowners near the Allendale lands project have been notified that another round of blasting will be starting in the area.

A notice from Little Rock Drilling and Blasting says the “blasting of rock formations for service trenches and footings” for site development will continue at the site for the next six months or so.

The blasting company says blasts on land at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Allendale Road will be seismically monitored to “ensure the vibration levels on homes within the blast impact perimeter are contained within acceptable industry levels.” Notices of blasting commencement will be posted in high traffic areas.

"Animals are affected by blast vibration and noise, so posting commencement timing allows owners to attend to their pets or any other arrangements they deem fit."

The notice warns that vibrations can cause items to rattle inside of homes and recommends ensuring pictures, wall hangings and delicate china or crystal are secure.

“Homes are engineered to withstand vibrations from various sources all comparable to blast construction vibration,” the notice reads. It also says that prior to each blast event there will be 12 blasts of a horn indicating two minutes before the blast fires.

The Allendale property is noted by the City of Colwood as an “intended growth area.” The latest update from the City says no development application has been received beyond site preparation, but current zoning allows for a range of mixed employment use.

Blasting will take place Mondays through Thursdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., with the exception of statutory holidays.

