Six people taken into custody in Victoria drug trafficking investigation

Six people were taken into custody following a drug trafficking investigation by the Victoria Police Department.

On Monday, Dec. 23, officers executed a search warrant just after 8 a.m. at a duplex in the 1500-block of Haultain Street.

Officers from VicPD’s patrol unit, community services division, strike force and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team executed the warrant, which was the result of numerous concerns raised by community members involving activity at this address, according to a statement from VicPD. Six people were taken into custody without incident.

This investigation is ongoing. Watch for updates on this story and others at vicnews.com.

