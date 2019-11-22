Six-storey, 102-unit residential complex proposed for main Esquimalt intersection

Praxis Architects Inc. wants to see the development at Lampson Road and Esquimalt Street

A six-storey, 102-unit residential complex is proposed for a major intersection in Esquimalt.

Praxis Architects Inc. proposes to build a condominium and townhouse development for the lots at 1100-1108 Esquimalt Rd. and 610-612 Lampson St., and is currently applying for a rezoning with the Township.

The staggered building would follow the decline of the Lampson Street hill, and be comprised of 93 condominiums – ranging in size from a bachelor (420 sq. ft) to a three-bedroom unit (1000 sq. ft) – and nine townhouses, including three two-bedroom units (969 sq. ft.) and six two-bedroom plus den units (1.087 sq. ft).

ALSO READ: Esquimalt gives six-storey rental complex the green light

Praxis also proposes supplying 102 parking spaces and 150 bike parking paces. It is also committing to offering a car sharing program through Modo and a monthly bus pass to residents for a yet-to-be-determined amount of time.

Praxis is asking for a variance for the minimum parking supply, which sits at a ratio of one space per unit when the official community plan calls for 1.3.

ALSO READ: Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off new Esquimalt Legion, senior’s residence development

All of the trees presently on the lots would also be removed.

The project will come up for discussion at council at a future date.

