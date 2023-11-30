Six Vancouver Island residents charged in alleged drug trafficking network

Victoria, Campbell River and Comox Valley residents charged in connection with 2022 search warrants

In addition to the drugs and weapons, $160,000 in Canadian cash was seized during the execution of a search warrant conducted by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia. A total of four search warrants were executed on residences in the Comox Valley and Campbell River area in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, 2022. Photo via CFSEU.

1 / 1 In addition to the drugs and weapons, $160,000 in Canadian cash was seized during the execution of a search warrant conducted by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia. A total of four search warrants were executed on residences in the Comox Valley and Campbell River area in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, 2022. Photo via CFSEU. Advertisement

Charges have been approved against six Vancouver Island residents - including four from the Comox Valley - in regard to a series of arrests made in various locations in January of 2022.

In January 2021, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) began a complex investigation into an alleged organized drug trafficking network with ties to members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

The investigation led to the execution of several search warrants at multiple locations on Vancouver Island and several arrests in January of 2022.

RELATED: Weapons, drugs, cash seized in a series of search warrants conducted in Comox Valley, Campbell River

The media release at the time of the arrests stated there were three Comox Valley residents involved.

The charges approved on Nov. 30 by the BC Prosecution Service identify four Comox Valley residents - three men and one woman - among the six charged.

The following are the suspects and the charges they face:

Jeff Scott Pasanen, a 59-year-old male from Comox, has been charged with

• One count of instructing persons to commit an offence for a criminal organization contrary to section 467.13(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC);

• One count of committing an offence for a criminal organization contrary to section 467.12(1) CC;

• One count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence contrary to section 465(1)(c) CC;

• Three counts of trafficking and possession for the purposes of trafficking cocaine, a controlled substance contrary to sections 5(1) and 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Peter Bruce Billie, a 37-year-old male from Comox, has been charged with

• One count of committing an offence for a criminal organization contrary to section 467.12(1) CC;

• One count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence contrary to section 465(1)(c) CC;

• Two counts of trafficking and possession for the purposes of trafficking a controlled substance contrary to section 5(1) and 5(2) CDSA.

Shawna Lynne Leblanc, a 48-year-old female from Comox, has been charged with

• One count of committing an offence for a criminal organization contrary to section 467.12(1) CC;

• One count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence contrary to section 465(1)(c) CC;

• Four counts of trafficking and possession for the purposes of trafficking cocaine, a controlled substance contrary to sections 5(1) and 5(2) CDSA.

Jonathan Erin Clifford, a 41-year-old male from Courtenay, has been charged with

• One count of participating in the activities of a criminal organization contrary to section 467.11(1) CC;

• One count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence contrary to section 465(1)(c) CC.

Also facing charges as a result of the investigation are:

•Randall James King, a 45-year-old male from Campbell River, has been charged with

• One count of instructing persons to commit an offence for a criminal organization contrary to section 467.13(1) CC;

• One count of committing an offence for a criminal organization contrary to section 467.12(1) CC;

• One count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence contrary to section 465(1)(c) CC;

• Two counts of trafficking and possession for the purposes of trafficking cocaine, a controlled substance contrary to sections 5(1) and 5(2) CDSA.

Rhys Tyler Vernon Bolton, a 34-year-old male from Victoria, has been charged with

• One count of Trafficking cocaine, a controlled substance contrary to Section 5(1) of the CDSA.

All six individuals will appear in court at a later date in relation to these charges.