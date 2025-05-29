Skateboard legend Tony Hawk wows a crowd at new Smithers Skate Park

In a surprise visit to the northwest B.C. mountain town, Hawk helps Skate Society celebrate $1 million expansion

American skateboard legend Tony Hawk shows a huge crowd at the newly renovated Smithers Skate Park that he's still got it at 57.

One of the biggest names in skateboarding tried out the newly renovated Smithers Skate Park on Thursday (May 29).

Tony Hawk, American professional skateboarder, made a surprise visit during the open house for the final phase of the recently completed park.

The Smithers Skate Park Society arranged the demo to celebrate the final phase of its expansion project.

Heritage Park overflowed with people to see the upgrades, and to get a glimpse of Hawk and other professional athletes such as Mark McMorris, Grayson Fletcher and Lizzie Armonto.

The society is planning on finishing the project this year with the third phase which includes lighting, a shaded structure, a sign, a water filling station and landscaping.

Phase two was completed last summer with an eight-foot bowl and transition areas between the phase one and phase two areas.

The original park was built in 1996 and at the time was the only dedicated skate park north of Kamloops.

The upgrades have cost more than $1 million, most of which has come from fundraising, grants and other donations.

