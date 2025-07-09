 Skip to content
Skateboarder takes life in hands crossing Okanagan highway

Jennifer Smith
A man on a skateboard cruises across Highway 97 at Crystal Waters Road Wednesday, July 9, narrowly getting hit by vehicles.Jennifer Smith/Morning Star

A skateboarder cruising down Highway 97 was narrowly missed by a truck in Lake Country Wednesday.

The man was first seen laying on his back riding down the side of the highway travelling in the southbound shoulder from Vernon.

It was pouring rain, with limited visibility for hundreds of motorists passing by, at speeds over 80 kilometres an hour, with their wheels mere inches from the man's head.

Then, at Crystal Waters Road, shortly after 1 p.m., the man stood up on his board and wheeled across the highway.

He was narrowly missed by several vehicles, including a truck coming full speed in the northbound lane flashing its lights and honking.

The man barely blinked, and just kept rolling.

20-year-Morning Star veteran
