'Skeletal, shivering' dog seized from Nanaimo property during cold snap

Jace now in care of B.C. SPCA and gaining weight under veterinary supervision

A dog confiscated from a Nanaimo property was described as 'skeletal' by the B.C. SPCA. (B.C. SPCA photo)

A dog described as "skeletal" has been confiscated from a Nanaimo property by an animal protection officer, according to the B.C. SPCA.

Following the recent confiscation, the dog, named Jace, was immediately taken to an animal hospital and was found to be suffering from muscle loss and limited vision and had a thin, irritated coat, as well as pressure sores on the pelvis and crusty ear tips.

Eileen Drever, B.C. SPCA senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations, called it a "truly heartbreaking case" in a press release sent out on Friday, Feb. 21.

“This poor emaciated dog was found on a property without any visible food or water," Drever said. "Jace was barely able to walk, limping and shivering in the cold. He was suffering from fur loss and was burdened by a heavy chain. His only shelter was a dilapidated doghouse that was wet inside and lacked any bedding. The animal protection officer was concerned Jace may not survive the night given the sub-zero temperatures.”

Under veterinary supervision, the dog is slowly gaining weight and is on an exercise plan to build muscle. Additionally, the SPCA noted that while the dog appeared scared and disoriented, it also seems trusting and is "looking to the staff for support and encouragement."

The B.C. SPCA said Jace will be available for adoption once the veterinarian determines he has gained enough weight and has recovered from his neuter surgery.