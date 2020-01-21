Ski dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

Elk Valley RCMP are currently investigating the death of male skier at Fernie Alpine Resort on Friday, January 17.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the RCMP received a report of a skier discovered in the snow amongst trees at the resort. Initial reports indicate that the individual was skiing with one other person but eventually became separated.

According to RCMP, the person retraced their run to find his friend when he and made the discovery.

READ MORE: Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

“He immediately called for support from Fernie Alpine Resort’s ski patrol, who responded to the scene,” said Corporal Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

“The patient was transported off the mountain by ski patrollers, and to a local hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. Sadly, despite the efforts of all involved, the skier was later pronounced deceased in hospital.”

The man has been identified as a 35-year-old male, originally from Quebec.

Fernie Alpine Resort said that “our sincere thoughts and care go to the individual’s family and friends.”

The BC Coroners Service was notified of the man’s death and is now investigating.

Most Read