Ski resort in spotted owl territory should be denied, say foes

'They need to speak up now loud and clear,' says Wilderness rep about province, criticizing large-scale ski resort idea

Wilderness Committee is joining Cheam First Nation in demanding protection of endangered spotted owl territory from B.C. officials by denying a large-scale ski resort proposal.

They are calling on Water, Lands, and Resources minister Nathan Cullen and the B.C. government to "break their silence" and make the provincial designation of a wildlife habitat area (WHA) "off limits to all industrial development," namely the Bridal Veil Mountain Resort proposal.

The problem is that resort proponents plan to build a four-season ski resort in the middle of area needed for the owl's survival, they said in a joint press release on Sept. 12.

“It’s outrageous the B.C. government and the minister responsible for recovering the near-extinct spotted owl population have so far remained silent about the Bridal Veil Mountain Resort proposal,” said Wilderness Committee’s protected areas campaigner Joe Foy.

“From the get go, they should have said there's no way this ski resort can ever move forward — and absolutely not in a wildlife habitat area. They need to speak up now loud and clear," Foy said.

The spotted owl has the dubious distinction of being the "most endangered bird in Canada" and faces ongoing threats with logging of its forest habitat, Foy said. The Bridal Veil Mountain Resort proposal has construction of two gondola going right through the middle of WHA 2-501 Elk Creek near Chilliwack.

The proposed resort website's "About Us" describes the company as: "Bridal Veil Mountain Resort Ltd. is a collaboration between local businessmen that are passionate about outdoor recreation and tourism and are supported by a strong team of financial backers."

The website weighs in on the environmental angle that "given the opportunity, Bridal Veil Mountain Resort will meet or exceed the highest environmental standards and best design practices."

Cheam First Nation is an equity partner in a smaller proposal, Cascade Skyline Gondola, currently under consideration by the provincial government, which consciously avoids cutting through the critical owl habitat.

“Our nation’s long-running efforts in the early 2000s resulted in the establishment of this WHA to protect the spotted owl,” said Cheam member Ernie Victor. "We’re opposed to the Bridal Veil Mountain Ski Resort destroying what we achieved."

Cheam reps have communicated this message directly with the B.C. government, Victor underlined, that the Cascade Skyline Gondola proposal is the sustainable option for these lands.

"We expect them to do the right thing and support moving this project forward," Victor said.