An avalanche on Mount Hector. (The Canadian Press)

Skier dies after being caught in avalanche in Banff

Three skiers were on Mount Hector, north of Lake Louise, when slide occurred

Avalanche Canada says a skier who was caught in a snowslide on Friday in Banff National Park has died from her injuries.

STARS Air Ambulance had said the 32-year old woman was flown to a Calgary hospital in life-threatening condition.

In an online report, Avalanche Canada says three skiers were on a south-facing slope of Mount Hector, north of Lake Louise, when the slide occurred.

They say a slab avalanche was triggered and ran for about 550 metres.

The report says the woman was caught and deeply buried by the debris before being dug out by the two other skiers.

Avalanche Canada says she died on Saturday.

The latest Parks Canada avalanche bulletin for Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay national parks says problems with the snowpack mean skiers must be conservative when selecting terrain and should manage group travel carefully.

The Canadian Press

