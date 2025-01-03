 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Skier injured in New Year's Day avalanche in Mt. Washington backcountry

Two rider-triggered avalanches in two days occur on Vancouver Island around New Years
Marc Kitteringham
Marc Kitteringham
glzkcoutuwdodaog9ycl
A skier was injured in a small avalanche on New Year's Day near Mount Washington.Avalanche Canada

A report posted on the Avalanche Canada website shows that one skier sustained a minor injury due to an avalanche on New Year's Day.

At around 2:15 p.m., a group of three reported the avalanche. One of the skiers received a sprained finger, and one ski pole was lost.

The report describes the avalanche as a "storm slab," and that it had a wide, 50 metre propagation.

On Dec. 30, another avalanche was triggered on 5040 peak near Hwy 40. There were no injuries in that incident.

Going in to the weekend, Avalanche Canada has issued a moderate avalanche danger rating for the treeline and alpine regions. That forecast continues into Saturday, and should improve on Sunday.

"Up to 20 cm of new snow with strong winds are forecast for parts of the Island," the avalanche forecast says. "Avoid lee slopes, especially if you see blowing snow forming new wind slabs."

For more up to date information, visit avalanche.ca.

Marc Kitteringham

About the Author: Marc Kitteringham

I joined Black press in early 2020, writing about the environment, housing, local government and more.
Read more

More News

B.C. blaze turns 4 decades of volunteer whale skeleton restoration to ash
B.C. blaze turns 4 decades of volunteer whale skeleton restoration to ash
STEM sell: Vancouver Island student inspires girls to explore world of tech
STEM sell: Vancouver Island student inspires girls to explore world of tech
B.C.’s multi-year drought continues despite 2024 drenching Vancouver
B.C.’s multi-year drought continues despite 2024 drenching Vancouver
Pop-up banner image