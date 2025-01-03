Skier injured in New Year's Day avalanche in Mt. Washington backcountry

Two rider-triggered avalanches in two days occur on Vancouver Island around New Years

A report posted on the Avalanche Canada website shows that one skier sustained a minor injury due to an avalanche on New Year's Day.

At around 2:15 p.m., a group of three reported the avalanche. One of the skiers received a sprained finger, and one ski pole was lost.

The report describes the avalanche as a "storm slab," and that it had a wide, 50 metre propagation.

On Dec. 30, another avalanche was triggered on 5040 peak near Hwy 40. There were no injuries in that incident.

Going in to the weekend, Avalanche Canada has issued a moderate avalanche danger rating for the treeline and alpine regions. That forecast continues into Saturday, and should improve on Sunday.

"Up to 20 cm of new snow with strong winds are forecast for parts of the Island," the avalanche forecast says. "Avoid lee slopes, especially if you see blowing snow forming new wind slabs."

For more up to date information, visit avalanche.ca.