A size two avalanche resulted in three injured skiers requiring extrication by Fernie Search and Rescue, yesterday. Photo by Martina Hallik

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

Yesterday, a group of 11 skiers triggered a size two avalanche, high up in Orca Bowl, outside the Fernie Alpine Resort.

Six of the 11 skiers were affected by the slide. One member of the party was carried 300 meters down the slope by the avalanche.

None of the skiers were fully buried and the group was able to exercise a companion rescue, and extricate all the affected skiers.

“This was a well-prepared group, carrying the necessary equipment and able to successfully companion rescue their friends, provide first aid and call for help,” said SAR Manager Simon Piney.

Three of the skiers were injured, and Fernie Search and Rescue was tasked at mid-day to extract them. Three avalanche technicians responded to the site and the three injured skiers were flown back to Fernie and taken into care by B.C. Ambulance Service. At the time, all injuries were suspected to be minor.

Piney believes this is a good reminder that the snow pack remains unpredictable, and back country users need to take the appropriate steps and equipment with them to be able to cope with a potential emergency.

