Skiers uninjured after Glacier National Park avalanche carries them 60 metres

Pair triggered size 2.5 avalanche atop national park's Bruins Glacier that partially buried one skier as their companion deployed an airbag

Two backcountry skiers riding the slopes of Glacier National Park on the afternoon of April 11 walked away from a size 2.5 avalanche that carried them 60 metres downhill, according to their report.

In a Mountain Information Network (MIN) report submitted through Avalanche Canada, one of the skiers shared that the pair triggered an avalanche large enough to bury a person, and possibly even destroy a building, around 1 p.m.

They'd approached the top of the Bruins Glacier, which lies near Ursus Major Mountain and north of the Trans-Canada Highway, when they heard a loud "whump" and noticed the slope releasing. Both skiers, just 20 metres short of summiting, got sucked into a downward slide likely at least 50 metres wide.

The person higher up along the skin track - the path skiers have previously made in the snow - was carried 40 metres along before deploying their backpack airbag and avoiding being caught underneath the snow.

Their companion slid 60 metres downslope, ending up "partially buried" but able to extricate themselves, without their breathing becoming impaired. Neither reported any injuries.

The report listed a total three people being involved in the incident, though the skiers didn't elaborate on this.

Along with transceivers, probes and shovels, backpack airbags are another item backcountry recreationists are buying to increase their odds of rescue and survival in an avalanche.

Black Press Media recently spoke with Avalanche Canada about tips for navigating winter avalanche terrain.

Consult the latest MIN reports across B.C. at avalanche.ca.