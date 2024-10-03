Slain B.C. woman's family wants answers from BC Prosecution Service

Family continue to calls for 'systemic changes and accountability'

The family of Tori Dunn is frustrated by the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) and its lack of answers.

"We, the Dunn family, are frustrated and heartbroken at government stonewalling about the death of our beloved family member, Tori Dunn, who was tragically murdered in Surrey, BC, on June 16, 2024," said Tori's father, Aron.

Tori, 30, was found with life-threatening injuries in her home in Port Kells on June 16. She later died in hospital.

Adam Mann, 40, was charged with second-degree murder on June 28 in connection to Tori's death. Mann is currently in court on three unrelated charges. None of these charges have been proven in court, and a publication ban currently covers the details. Mann is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 10 for a hearing.

Aron met with Crown counsel on Sept. 18 in hopes of getting some answers about what the BCPS knew about Mann's actions in the weeks leading up to Tori's death.

"The BC Prosecution Service is refusing to answer my questions," Aron said.

The family also wants to know if the BCPS had obtained Mann's records from the Parole Board of Canada in connection to his previous convictions in Ontario. Aron said his lawyer received the records "very quickly" when he requested them.

"So the Crown could have done the exact same thing," he said.

Damienne Darby, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service, said in an email to the Now-Leader that the BCPS "does not comment on private discussions with victims or their families."

Premier David Eby had been pushing the court via the Attorney General to lift the publication ban for a specific bail hearing "that prevents us from knowing what went wrong in that courtroom that day," Eby said in a previous interview with the Now-Leader. After listening to recordings of Mann's previous bail hearings, Aron felt that the judge in question was not to blame.

In late July, Eby spoke with the Attorney General's team and at the time said the Prosecution Service would be going to court to get clarification from the court, "ensuring that the publication ban does not apply to that bail hearing so that we can all know what happened in that courtroom."

Darby revealed Wednesday (Oct. 2) in an email to the Now-Leader that the BCPS recently finished its assessment into the scope of the 517 publication ban.

"While some material is covered by the publication ban under section 517, other material is not, for example, sentencing hearings on concluded files involving Mr. Mann," Darby said. "Given this conclusion, it is not necessary to apply to court to further determine the scope of the ban."

Aron said the family is still struggling to get a complete answer about what happened.

"We demand as much accountability and transparency on these bail issues as is consistent with a fair trial for Mr. Mann," the family said in a public letter posted to social media.

"The system has let us down," Aron told the Surrey Now-Leader. "We deserve to know why these decisions were made and what could have been done to prevent this. We will not stop fighting for the truth."

"We are calling for systemic changes and accountability, not just for Tori, but for all victims whose lives may be at risk due to the shortcomings of our justice system. Our family will continue to fight for the answers and justice that Tori deserves."

Chasity Dunn, Tori's cousin, started an online petition in early July which has garnered more than 5,000 signatures. The Dunn family is calling on the legal system to "undertake a comprehensive internal review of the decisions and legal procedures leading up to the tragedy that has befallen Tori."

The family also created a Facebook group, Justice for Tori Dunn, where people can be updated and share their journey "in seeking justice for Tori," reads the group description.