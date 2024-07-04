Slain Surrey woman's family calls for review of accused's criminal history

Online petition seeks answers in release of Adam Mann, charged with second-degree murder in Dunn's death

The family of Tori Dunn is demanding a review of the legal decisions concerning Adam Mann that preceded the night of June 16, 2024, when Tori died.

Mann has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Tori's death.

He has a lengthy criminal record in B.C. and Ontario and was charged with aggravated assault on June 17 in connection to the May 26 stabbing of a woman in Surrey.

Chasity Dunn, Tori's cousin, started an online petition Wednesday (July 3) calling on the legal system to "undertake a comprehensive internal review of the decisions and legal procedures leading up to the tragedy that has befallen Tori."

"We beg you to remember Tori Dunn — remember her life that was so needlessly and cruelly cut short, and remember the failings that led to her untimely demise," reads the campaign.

"Tori was murdered within the confines of her own home by a well-known felon, Adam Mann, in a random act of savagery that should never have been allowed to occur. This was not an isolated incident associated with Mr. Mann, but one of two violent crimes he stands accused of within merely three weeks. Both committed while he was on probation and bail for other offenses," reads the campaign.

The petition says the review should answer the following questions: "How was it decided that this man be released? How will we avoid this mistake in the future? Why was Bill C48 not leveraged? How was the reverse onus considered?"

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma said in an earlier statement that the province would investigate what happened in this case and put pressure on the federal government.

"In this case, the BC Prosecution Service had approved charges for a separate crime, and asked that the suspect be held in custody. Despite this, he was released back into the community, where he's alleged to have committed this horrific crime."



"We got the federal government to strengthen federal bail rules, and in this case Crown sought detention — we will be looking what happened here and advocating to Ottawa to ensure the federal Criminal Code is responsive to public safety needs so that people can have confidence that the justice system is working to keep people safe in B.C.,” Sharma said.

Tori Dunn's father, Aron, held a press conference at Surrey Bend Regional Park June 28 alongside Tori's partner, Trafford Wace, with BC Conservative Party leader John Rustad and Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko.

The conference came after the BC Prosecution Service approved charges early June 28 of second-degree murder against Mann in connection to Tori's death. Mann is scheduled to appear in court July 19 at Surrey Provincial Court.