Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle on Pat Bay Highway

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Saanich police say a sleepy driver is behind a crash on the Patricia Bay Highway Sunday afternoon.

Police remain on scene near Elk Lake where a crash involving one Vancouver Island Coast Lines bus, one motorcycle and at least one vehicle is causing heavy traffic backups.

Saanich Police say the driver of a white SUV fell asleep and struck both the bus and the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance. Police say there were no serious injuries.

One southbound lane of the Pat Bay Highway is closed to traffic while crews clear the scene. Southbound traffic is backed up and traffic northbound is also slow-moving.

Traffic through Cordova Bay is also heavy as motorists seek alternate routes.

Tow trucks are on scene.

Traffic on the Patricia Bay Highway was slowed Sunday afternoon after the driver of a white SUV fell asleep and struck a coach bus and motorcyclist. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

