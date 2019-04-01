Bhinder Sajan, right to left, Shannon Waters, Liza Yuzda, Justine Hunter, Jen Holmwood, Katie DeRosa, Tanya Fletcher and Kylie Stanton pose for a photo at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on March 28, 2019. The Speaker of B.C.’s legislature says a preliminary review of the building’s dress code now permits women to wear sleeveless dresses and sleeveless shirts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

Sleeveless dresses are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

The Speaker of B.C.’s legislature says a preliminary review of the building’s dress code now permits women to wear sleeveless dresses and sleeveless shirts.

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway, but until the report is complete business attire for women includes sleeveless dresses, shirts and blouses.

Plecas ordered the review last week after some female journalists and a staff member with the NDP wore short-sleeved attire in defiance of the dress code after legislature staff told some women to cover up their arms.

The protest saw Finance Minister Carole James criticize the legislature’s dress code for women as she called for it to be updated.

READ MORE: Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Plecas says in a statement that all members of the legislature’s staff, including politicians, party and government officials, and the media, are encouraged to continue to wear professional business attire but he recognizes women’s business wear includes a range of contemporary options.

Plecas says policing dress guidelines will no longer be the responsibility of the sergeant-at-arms or legislature staff to enforce and individuals are capable of choosing appropriate professional attire.

READ MORE: ‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020
Next story
B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Just Posted

Robert Batemean Centre re-brands to promote mission of ‘reconnecting people to the natural world’

National public charity transforms to Bateman Foundation Gallery of Nature

A nude beach? Feline police? Igloo rooms at Laurel Point? Social media leads to gag-filled Monday morning

April Fools gags so fresh, it’s a pity they’re not real

Harbour Authority celebrates April Fool’s Day with ‘clothing optional beach’ proposal

Proposed amenities include SPF 60+ for ‘newly revealed skin’

UPDATED: West Shore RCMP confirms Joshua Bennett found dead at Glen Lake

A family member also confirmed the RCMP has located his great nephew’s remains

Colwood land use analysis projects slow industrial growth and increased commercial spending

The study anticipates up to around 204,000 square feet of retail floor space being added by 2038

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman killed in hostage-taking as Nona McEwan

Neighbour said ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots rang out during deadly standoff just west of Holland Park

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Sleeveless dress are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

Party says plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

House has heard testimony from Wilson-Raybould, Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts

Most Read