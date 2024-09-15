Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

Pello Bilbao from Spain came second, while France’s Julian Alaphilippe was third.

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar pedalled to victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday.

The UAE Team Emirates rider finished 37 seconds ahead of Spain’s Pello Bilbao to win the demanding 209.1-kilometre race on a sunny, 28 C day in Montreal.

Pogacar is a three-time Tour de France winner and also won in Montreal in 2022.

Canadian, and local of Ottawa, Michael Woods finished eighth, 40 seconds behind Pogacar.

The 17 repetitive climbs up and down Mount Royal near downtown lasted five hours 28 minutes 15 seconds.

Australia’s Michael Matthews won the Quebec City GP for a record third time on Friday. The two races are the only North American events on the UCI World Tour.

Next up, the riders will head to the world championships in Zurich, Switzerland from September 21 to 29.