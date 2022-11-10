Slow down and move over, Emcon reminding motorists to keep crews safe

Crews are working on the West Shore along the Trans-Canada Highway repairing delineators

Emcon Services Inc. is reminding motorists to slow down and move over as crews work to repair delineators on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday (Nov. 10). (Courtesy Emcon Services/Twitter)

Emcon Services Inc. is reminding motorists to slow down and move over when crews are working.

The highway contractor had crews on the West Shore Thursday morning (Nov. 10), working on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway. After several motorists failed to follow the rules of the road, the company took to social media to offer a reminder.

In a tweet, Emcon said its crews are repairing delineators along a stretch of highway between Thetis Lake and Millstream Road. They had some close calls with motorists driving in the lane immediately beside the shoulder, despite vehicles with flashing amber lights being on hand to warn of workers along the side of the road.

Our crew working on the shoulder fixing delineators this morning, #BCHwy1 between Thetis Lake and Millstream.#SlowDownMoveOver for maintenance vehicles with flashing amber lights.

Our crew have a hard enough job as it is..@TranBCVanIsle #ConeZoneBC #VanIsle #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/o9fq5Tp7BX — Emcon Services Inc. – South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 10, 2022

Under B.C. law, when emergency or maintenance vehicles with flashing blue, red, or amber lights are present on a road, motorists must reduce their speed to 70 km/h on roads where the posted speed limit is 80 km/h or higher, or to 40 km/h when the speed limit is below 80 km/h.

If it is safe to do so, vehicles must also move over away from the vehicle with flashing lights. Failing to do can result in a $173 fine and three penalty points on the driver’s license.

From 2008 to 2017, 230 workers were hit by cars while working on roads, and 12 have been killed, according to the province.

