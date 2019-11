Congestion is building near the Langford/View Royal border

Traffic is moving slowly with congestion building in View Royal on the Trans-Canada Highway. (DriveBC traffic cam)

The Trans-Canada Highway was moving slowly for early morning commuters with reports of a stalled commercial truck causing some delays in Langford near West Shore Parkway.

Traffic on the Malahat and the Langford section of Highway 1 appear to be moving normally again with congestion building near the Langford/View Royal border.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Tree cleared from Trans-Canada Highway near West Shore Parkway

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter