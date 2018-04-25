‘Grateful there were no injuries:’ Small plane touches down on Calgary street

The twin-engine plane was apparently short on fuel forcing an emergency landing

A small plane carrying six people made an emergency landing on a Calgary street on Wednesday morning.

Police say the twin-engine plane was coming in from the south, heading for a landing at the Calgary airport, when a pilot radioed in that the aircraft was low on fuel.

Sgt. Duane Lepchuk said the aircraft came down shortly before 6 a.m. on a two-lane stretch of 36th Street, about five kilometres south of the airport and not far from the Trans-Canada Highway.

There were no injuries among the four passengers and two crew members.

Lepchuk said there was minimal traffic on the street at the time and no reports of drivers having to swerve to miss the plane.

RELATED: Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

RELATED: Cleared for landing, a pilot’s view

Jason Hollyoak told CTV Calgary that he saw the plane make an incredible landing.

“I would say he was just trying to keep it underneath all the light poles and street lights and everything. He had to have flown over probably two or three cars,” Hollyoak said.

The plane remained on the street during the busy morning commute and police set up detours around the scene.

Super T Aviation of Medicine Hat, Alta. said in a statement that the plane was forced to land “due to a loss of power of unknown cause.”

Two pilots and four passengers were on the Piper Navajo. Super T’s owner, Terri Super, was heading to Calgary to help the Transportation Safety Board with its investigation.

“Ms. Super acknowledges the actions of the pilots to ensure a safe landing and is grateful that there were no injuries to those on board or on the ground,” said the statement.

TSB spokesman Alexandre Fournier said two investigators from Edmonton were on their way to the scene.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Saanich targets recreational pot on ALR land
Next story
Okanagan woman had 6 years of SPCA complaints: documents

Just Posted

VicPD cuts school liaison program over budget impasse with Esquimalt

Six officers, including three school liaisons, to be reassigned to frontline duties

Two Oak Bay officers recognized at 10th anniversary of anti-impaired driving program

Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members in 2008 to the current 2,400

Victoria Shamrocks acquire NLL and MSL all-star

Rob Hellyer brings offensive power to the Shamrocks

UPDATE: Recycling truck destroyed by fire in Victoria

Emterra truck sitting on McLure Street in residential neighbourhood, driver safe

Saanich man arrested in cross-border drug smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Greater Victoria faces multiple charges following six-month investigation

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

Arrests made after truck crashes into unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Two men facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing scene on the mid-island

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Most Read