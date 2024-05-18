Small amount of snow continues to fall on Okanagan highways

Environment Canada’s special weather warning is still in effect for four highways

Environment Canada’s special weather statement remains in effect for four B.C. Interior highways on Saturday morning (May 18).

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Merritt to Kamloops, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to West Kelowna continue to expect 2-5 centimetres of snow until Sunday morning.

Posts in the Coquihalla Road Reports (And Area) Facebook group show fresh snow on the sides of the highways and some snowfall from Saturday morning.

Environment Canada encourages long weekend travellers to drive with caution and to prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions.

The special weather statement has been in effect since Thursday.

READ MORE: Snow falls on Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector ahead of long weekend