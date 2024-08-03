Small earthquake rumbles South Okanagan, lightly felt in Kelowna

Federal officials say the earthquake was also felt in Kelowna

A small earthquake rattled parts of the South Okanagan on Friday evening, Aug. 2, federal officials say.

Residents of the Penticton area, including South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings, took to social media to report they had felt the small tremor.

"That felt like an earthquake," Cannings wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Earthquakes Canada later confirmed the 2.6-magnitude quake hit an area near Okanagan Falls, about 12 kilometres southeast of Penticton, with a depth of 10 kilometres.

It was reported at around 4:50 p.m., and "lightly felt" in Okanagan Falls, Penticton, Kaleden and Kelowna, officials added.

Earthquakes Canada says there are no reports of damage and "none would be expected."

Friday's quake marks the second of note in the South Okanagan since December 2023.

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake rumbled Oliver on Dec. 4. It was felt as far north as Penticton, however, there were no reports of damage.