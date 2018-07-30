Small fire at 844 Johnson St. contained by Victoria fire crews

Fire crews were able to contain a small fire in a suite on the fifth floor of 844 Johnson St. late Saturday (July 28) evening.

Three engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck and a command vehicle from Victoria Fire Department responded to a call shortly after 11 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene for about an hour. Deputy Fire Chief Dan Atkinson said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but no injuries were reported.

“The sprinkler activated so that was able to aid in confining it to the suite of origin,” he said.

“No occupants were found in the suite of origin so everyone was able to exit,” he added, referring to the evacuation of the 147-unit residential building operated by Portland Hotel Society.

