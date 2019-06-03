A small fire Monday afternon near Dominion Astrophysical Observatory in Saanich never threatened the facility. (FILE CONTRIBUTED)

Small fire in Saanich near observatory damages private outhouse

Fire happened at the base of Observatory Hill

A fire in Saanich near several astronomical facilities damaged an outhouse.

Platoon Captain Mitch Williams of the Saanich Fire Department says a Monday afternoon fire on West Saanich Road near the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory and the Centre of Universe never threatened those facilities.

The “minor roof fire” instead caused an unknown amount of damage to an outhouse located on a private property at the very base of Observatory Hill.

Investigators are not suspecting foul play, said Williams, adding that a stove top might have been responsible for the fire. The hot weather also played no part in the fire, he added.

Two crews totalling eight fire-fighters responded to the rural location from Fire Hall No. 2 within four to six minutes, said Williams. After knocking down the fire, one of the crews remained on scene for 30 minutes to mop up, he said.

The owner of home also aided his own cause by using a hose to stop the fire from spreading beyond its initial location, said Williams.

