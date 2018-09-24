Small homeless camp removed at Horth Hill Regional Park in North Saanich

CRD staff say the camp is not connected to Camp Namegans in Goldstream

Horth Hill Regional Park in North Saanich hosted a small camp two weeks ago.

In a statement from the CRD, staff said they found a camp in Horth Hill two weeks ago, and an eviction notice was issued. CRD crew removed the camp last week, which appeared to have been abandoned.

“It was likely a small group taking temporary shelter in the park, unconnected with Camp Namegans.”

As of Monday afternoon, there was no trace of any camp, and three passersby said they saw nothing out of the ordinary in the last few weeks.

RELATED: Lawyer questions rejection of visitors to Goldstream homeless campers

The CRD has not responded to follow-up questions regarding the camp’s location and the items found.

Victoria (City) v. Adams (2008) struck down a City of Victoria’s bylaw which, at the time, prohibited overnight camping in city parks. Currently, Victoria and Saanich have overnight camping bylaws which allow camping in their parks after certain hours.


