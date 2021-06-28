The wing of a small plane can be seen sticking up from a wooded area behind homes in the Haydon Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Jack Wilke photo)

One airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in Cowichan neighbourhood

Witness says plane was seen circling before going down in a residential Mill Bay subdivision

BC Ambulance was called to the scene of a small plane crash in the residential neighbourhood of Hayden Place in Mill Bay at around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, June 28.

Six ground and two air ambulances were sent to the scene, which remains active at 3 p.m. Paramedics cared for two patients. One was transported to hospital by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition. A second patient was airlifted to a higher level of care facility in critical condition.

A witness at the scene said two of those in the plane at the time of the crash were a teenage girl and her father, though this information has not been confirmed. He said the plane was circling before it came down.

This is as breaking news story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

NewsPlane crash

 

The wing of a small plane can be seen sticking up from a wooded area behind homes in the Haydon Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Jack Wilke photo)

Rescue crews remain at the scene of a small plane crash in Mill Bay Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drying up in summer heat, only 38 Monday
Next story
Saanich police seek man seen exposing himself to children at busy Elk Lake beach

Just Posted

Swimmers out to beat the heat over the weekend cool off in the Gorge Waterway off Curtis Point near the Tillicum bridge in Saanich. (Photo by Ruth Kampen)
Record-breaking heat continues for a third day around Greater Victoria

Saanich police are seeking the public’s help finding a man who exposed himself to children on Sunday at Hamsterley Beach at Elk Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police seek man seen exposing himself to children at busy Elk Lake beach

The wing of a small plane can be seen sticking up from a wooded area behind homes in the Haydon Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Jack Wilke photo)
One airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in Cowichan neighbourhood

Fred Dobbs and Paul Olson do some weekend work on their pirate ship sand sculpture as part of the Township Community Arts Council’s Sculpture Splash event in Bullen Park. The full creation is due for completion and unveiling on Wednesday, June 30. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Swashbuckling scene emerging from sand in Esquimalt’s Bullen Park