A small plane has crashed at the Duncan airport. (Google)

A small plane has crashed at the Duncan airport. (Google)

Small plane crashes at Duncan airport, 3 people believed injured

Patients alive, being treated by first responders

A small plane crashed near the Duncan airport Sunday morning. First responders were called out just after 11 a.m.

“A light aircraft went off the end of the runway,” explained a member of the Duncan Flying Club who answered the phone at the small airport. “It looks like the airplane was coming in for a landing and skidded off the end of the runway. I can see the wheelmarks on the runway,” he added. “It looks like there were three on board and minor injuries.”

The Mooney model M20C aircraft came to rest in a gravel pit south of the airport.

Everyone on board the plane survived.

First responders say two patients complained of back pain and the third had facial lacerations. Duncan firefighters attended the scene and requested two ambulances. A third ambulance also attended, as well as multiple RCMP units.

According to a civil aviation registration search, the aircraft is registered to a private owner out of Boundary Bay Airport in Delta.

cowichan valleysmall plane crash

Previous story
COVID-19 reported at three Greater Victoria schools

Just Posted

Leila Durzi, a board member of the Victoria Coats for Kids Association, shows off examples of winter coats that are in dire need for kids across the region. Cash and coat donations can be dropped at the guest services kiosk in Hillside Shopping Centre. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Charity needs quality winter coats to keep kids warm across Greater Victoria

At least one case of COVID-19 has been detected at George Jay Elementary in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 reported at three Greater Victoria schools

A small amount of snow is accumulating along the Malahat Monday (Dec. 6) morning. (Drive BC traffic camera)
Snow lands in Greater Victoria as Environment Canada warns of light layer

Newly trained perfusionist Kris Hromadnik working during a coronary arterial bypass case. (Supplied by Roger Stanzel)
Demand for perfusionists skyrockets during pandemic, with shortages in hospitals across the country