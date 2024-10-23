Small plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 16 in northwest B.C.

A report to police indicates the Cessna was experiencing mechanical issues and needed to touch down

A plane had to make an emergency landing on Highway 16 northwest B.C. near the village of Telkwa last night (Oct.22).

Smithers RCMP received a report of an air emergency, in which a Cessna experiencing mechanical issues needed to make an immediate landing.

The pilot landed the plane safely on the highway.

The Ministry of Transportation, Highways and Infrastructure conducted a highway assessment following the incident. There were no reported injuries or damage to property.

Transport Canada will be conducting an investigation.

