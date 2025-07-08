U.S. wildfire smoke spreads into B.C.'s Kootenays

Regional District Kootenay Boundary says there is no threat to residents, EOC activated due to an 'abundance of caution'

Smoke from a wildfire 12 km south of the Canada-U.S. border.

Wildfire smoke from just across the U.S. border is drifting into southern B.C., prompting a Level 1 activation of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

As of Wednesday morning, the fire — named the Hope (USA) Wildfire — was burning approximately 19 kilometres south of the U.S./Canada border.

The blaze is located 12 km southwest of Northport in Stevens County, Washington, south of Highway 3 between Christina Lake and Trail.

The fire remains active with zero per cent containment and estimated at 3,000 acres in size.

Smoke is visible in Lower Columbia communities, including Trail, and as far as Nelson, Boundary country, and even Cranbrook, where brown smoke has been reported overhead.

"Due to high volume of calls concerning the smoke and brown-coloured smoke in the skies over Cranbrook, we thought we would update you," Cranbrook Professional Fire Fighters Local 1253 posted to Facebook Tuesday night.

"We are aware of a wildfire in Washington State ... between Christina Lake and Trail ... There is no risk to Cranbrook."

According to the BC Wildfire Service, air tankers are being deployed to assist with the response.

U.S. air support is also on-site. The U.S. Department of Natural Resources is leading suppression efforts.

The regional district says there is currently no threat to residents.

“We are activating out of an abundance of caution and to continue to monitor the fire,” said Mark Stephens, regional EOC director.

Stephens also urged residents to be proactive: “With wildfire season here, we encourage residents to plan for emergencies, such as create 'Grab and Go' kits.”

The district encourages everyone in the region to sign up for its free emergency alert system and take steps now to prepare for potential evacuation or emergency situations by visiting emergencyRDKB.

Effective at noon on Friday, July 11, Category 2 open fires will be prohibited in Southeast Fire Centre.