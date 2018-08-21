Smoke from wildfires delivers jolt to Greater Victoria air quality

Online map collects air quality from home monitors

As the smoke from wildfires settled into the air space of Greater Victoria on Monday the reading from the air quality monitor hanging off the back of Ian Gillespie’s house shot up to 280 PM2.5.

Granted, the lack of air quality is no state secret. From Saanich, you couldn’t see Victoria, let alone to the end of most streets. Not only could you feel the smoke going into your lungs, you could practically wave your hand through it. The effects are well documented. At this level the smoke can be harmful to people living with asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis. The province makes updates available at bcairquality.ca.

But there’s another place to check air quality. It’s called SensorUp, and it relies on members of the public to install and plug in air quality monitors, which then relay instant updates via wifi to an online map open to anyone.

Gillespie, a psychiatrist who chairs a health promotion committee with Doctors of B.C., came across the SensorUp air quality monitors on a trip to Calgary. He ended up acquiring a batch of the monitors from SensorUp and distributed them to interested behind setting them up the monitors seen in Greater Victoria.

While still not visible to the human eye, the particulate matter that we’re breathing in is quite sizable. A quick backgrounder on PM2.5, it stands for particulate matter that’s 2.5 micrometers in size. A human hair is usually about 70 micrometres in diameter.

Victoria’s readout so far is still much lower than what was being reported in Kamloops, which has been “very unhealthy” with PM2.5 readings as high as 483 over the past 10 days. Anything over 35 PM2.5 is considered unhealthy for sensitive people and anything over 55 PM2.5 is considered unhealthy for the general population.

“My 13-year-old son is at [summer camp] this week, they may have to move inside,” Gillespie said. “There’s a lot of research on the effect of inhaling smoke [particulates] from biomass, or wood smoke, in B.C.

“The particles are inhaled deeply into the lungs, they’re linked to increased rates of heart attacks.”

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Multiple quakes kill at least 12 on Indonesian islands

Just Posted

Smoke from wildfires delivers jolt to Greater Victoria air quality

Online map collects air quality from home monitors

National championship tees off Tuesday at Oak Bay’s Victoria Golf Club

Oldest 18-hole course in Canada in its original location hosts Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship

Tesla internship calls for UVic designer of electric ‘Caboost’

Saanich’s Simon Park headed to Palo Alta to work at Tesla

Michael Silberbauer named first coach of Pacific FC

The Island’s James Merriman named assistant coach

New Victoria bus routes bound for airport, Camosun College

Bus routes and schedules are about to change this fall, and two… Continue reading

VIDEO: Car wash raises funds for Tour de Rock

Second car wash is set for Sept 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Bay High, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Puppy yoga, horses, cars, water guns and more make up this weekend’s list of events to see

Suspect in Spiderman suit steals camera on Vancouver Island

Suspect in red and blue “onesie” caught on surveillance footage breaking into truck in Nanaimo

B.C. team stays alive in Little League World Series after another nail-biter

Surrey-based squad scored a 6-4 win over Mexico reps in Williamsport on Monday

Zeballos wildfire not getting any closer to town – BC Wildfire Service

Authorities optimistic about Zeballos; choppers grounded due to heavy smoke

Kids, seniors at risk as smoke from distant fires hangs over parts of B.C.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control says children’s lungs don’t fully develop until about age 10

B.C. mother charged in 7-year-old daughter’s death appears in court

The 36-year-old mother, of Langley’s Aaliyah Rosa, has been charged with second-degree murder

UPDATE: Saanich Police seek to identify suspect in sexual assault

Assault occurred in broad daylight in tent near Ravine Way

VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp

The 17-year-old Vancouver Whitecap player is one of the youngest players in MLS history

Most Read