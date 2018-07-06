Smoke reported from Chatham Island off Oak Bay

Coastal Fire Service to send helicopter and crew to investigate

Discover and Chatham Islands from the shores of Oak Bay, July 6, 2018. The province’s Coastal Fire Service plans to send a helicopter over this morning after reports of smoke from Chatham. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

The Coastal Wildfire Service plans to send a helicopter to an island off Oak Bay after reports of smoke this morning (July 6).

OBFD crews responded to reports of smoke on Chatham Island this morning. It has been reported to @bcgovfireinfo who will be responding along with @ParksCanada — OakBayFire (@OakBayFireDept) July 6, 2018

Oak Bay Fire Department investigated smoke reports coming from Chatham Island and notified Coastal Fire Service.

The fire department asks residents to not call 911 to report smoke currently coming from the island.

To report a Wildfire, please call 1-800-663-5555.