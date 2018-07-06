Discover and Chatham Islands from the shores of Oak Bay, July 6, 2018. The province’s Coastal Fire Service plans to send a helicopter over this morning after reports of smoke from Chatham. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Smoke reported from Chatham Island off Oak Bay

Coastal Fire Service to send helicopter and crew to investigate

The Coastal Wildfire Service plans to send a helicopter to an island off Oak Bay after reports of smoke this morning (July 6).

Oak Bay Fire Department investigated smoke reports coming from Chatham Island and notified Coastal Fire Service.

The fire department asks residents to not call 911 to report smoke currently coming from the island.

To report a Wildfire, please call 1-800-663-5555.

