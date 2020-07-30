Smoke wafting from Washington wildfires potential cause of Victoria haze

There are currently three active wildfires in Washington

Victoria residents are noticing a haze outside, which could potentially be smoke wafting from wildfires in the United States.

Peninsula Daily News in Port Angeles reported a wildland fire broke out on Wednesday and grew to 20 acres in Olympic National Park.

According to Washington State Department of Natural Resources, there are currently three active wildfires. The two closest to the Canadian border are at least 50 per cent contained, while a wildfire near the Cascade mountains is 90 per cent contained.

According to B.C.’s Air Quality map, Victoria’s air quality health risk is low but is forecast to be moderate later today. Currently, Victoria is sitting at a health risk of three, if the air quality index increases to seven, or high risk, it is usually because of high concentrations of smoke particles in the community.

– With files from Michael Carman, Peninsula Daily News

 

There are currently three active wildfires in Washington that could potentially be causing a haze in Victoria. (Screen shot/ Washington State Department of Natural Resources)

