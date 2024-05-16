Smoking Central Saanich mulch sparks warning from fire department

Central Saanich fire doesn’t recommend mulch in garden beds

Fire crews douse a smouldering fire in a garden bed on Wallace Drive on May 15. (Central Saanich Fire Department/Facebook)

Like something from a Halloween display, smoke pouring off the surface of a mulched garden bed served a purpose for the Central Saanich Fire Department.

Crews were called out Wednesday (May 15) evening for a smouldering fire in a garden bed on Wallace Drive. That sparked a warning: “FireSmart tip of the day, do not use bark mulch in your gardens,” the department said on social media.

The combustible material close to a home or business is a hazard particularly during dry hot days.

April statistics show a particularly dry spring for the region. At the airport weather station in North Saanich, the normal precipitation for April is 47.9 millimetres (mm) while this year it only measured 29.2 mm.

Residents can book a free, confidential FireSmart Home Partners Program Assessment through Central Saanich fire. Assessments are typically available Monday to Friday in one-hour time slots.

Visit centralsaanich.ca/fire/firesmart to learn more or book an assessment.

