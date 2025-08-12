Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel being held, evacuation alerts lifted

The fire ignited on July 31

Twelve days after igniting, the Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel is now being held meaning the blaze should stay within the current perimeter and control lines.

On Monday, Aug. 11, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) updated the blaze to being held, but crews are continually working to suppress the rest of the flames. Ground and heavy equipment crews as well as aviation when needed remain on scene battling the remains of the fire, including hot spots. There are currently 93 firefighters on scene.

With the recent development, the Cariboo Regional District and Nazko First Nation lifted the evacuation alert that was in place.

The Snaking River wildfire is an estimated 879.8 hectares in size. BCWS stated lightning is the suspected cause of the blaze, which was discovered on July 31.