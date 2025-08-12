 Skip to content
Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel being held, evacuation alerts lifted

The fire ignited on July 31
Jordy Cunningham
snaking-river-812
The Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel is being held, as of Monday, Aug. 11.(BC Wildfire Service)

Twelve days after igniting, the Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel is now being held meaning the blaze should stay within the current perimeter and control lines.

On Monday, Aug. 11, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) updated the blaze to being held, but crews are continually working to suppress the rest of the flames. Ground and heavy equipment crews as well as aviation when needed remain on scene battling the remains of the fire, including hot spots. There are currently 93 firefighters on scene.

With the recent development, the Cariboo Regional District and Nazko First Nation lifted the evacuation alert that was in place. 

The Snaking River wildfire is an estimated 879.8 hectares in size. BCWS stated lightning is the suspected cause of the blaze, which was discovered on July 31.

 

Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
