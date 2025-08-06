UPDATE: Crews continue to tackle Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel

BC Wildfire Service says the fire is 893 hectares in size and has shown "no significant growth" over the last few days

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.

The recent lower temperatures have created a safer working environment for fire crews battling the Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel.

Over the last three days, there was been no significant growth, said BCWS.

A team of 83 ground crew firefighters, 22 heavy equipment operators, and aviation teams are continuing extinguish the fire to direct attack methods in an area where a planned ignition was previously considered.

"These efforts will further secure the perimeter by tightlining the perimeter fire using direct suppression methods," said BCWS in its Wednesday update. "This includes setting up water delivery systems, cutting in hose trails and establishing hose lay to advance suppression efforts."

Some heavy equipment operators are continuing to establish a fuel-free guard and are working south along the eastern and western flanks, prioritizing supporting ground crews along the perimeter of the fire where the planned ignition was going to occur.

Crews are efforting to stop the blaze from spreading to the southwest and west and limit the fire growth by tying control lines into natural features.

Meanwhile, the contingency line from Nazko Road south towards the 5900 road tying into and extending east/northeast towards to the Snaking River Forest Service Road has been completed.

Some trees have been falling and danger tree assessment has been ongoing by crews.

Structure protection crews will begin demobilizing on Wednesday. They have been on scene as a precaution.

All evacuation alerts for the properties within the fire's vicinity remain in effect.

Original

As fire behaviour has decreased the last couple days, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) was able to provide a more accurate size of the Snaking River wildfire.

In a Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 5) update, BCWS now estimates the size of the fire to be 893 hectares in size, down from the 1,168 that was listed the last couple of days.

The fire has displayed mostly Rank 1 fire behaviour, with pockets of Rank 2 on Tuesday as a result of cooler temperature, said BCWS.

Despite this, all evacuation alerts for the properties within the fire's vicinity remain in effect. More information on this alert is available on the CRD Emergency Operations website here: cariboord.ca/EOC. The Nazko First Nation implemented an evacuation alert for its community, which also remains in effect.

BCWS has not updated its response plan for Wednesday yet. The objectives fire crews were tacking on Tuesday can be found here.