Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel doubles in size, now 624 hectares

The evacuation alert remains in effect
Jordy Cunningham
snaking-river-sat
The Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel remains at 300 hectares as of Saturday morning, Aug. 2.(BC Wildfire Services)

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.

BCWS says the Snaking River wildfire is experiencing Rank 1 and 2 fire behaviour, meaning it's moving at a slow rate.

On Saturday, ground crews are continuing direct attack methods while heavy equipment crews make control lines, which is also a task they worked throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning.

While no structures are in danger at this time, BCWS has a structure protection crew on scene. BCWS also currently has 68 firefighters battling the blaze, seven pieces of heavy equipment in use, and helicopters are assisting operations with bucketing as well as Birddog and Air Tanker support as required.

There have been no changes to the evacuation alert, it remains in place.

UPDATE 1:24 p.m.

The Snaking River wildfire has more than doubled in size as its now an estimated 624 hectares. 

The 71 properties in the area remain under evacuation alert, BCWS still states there are "no structures or critical infrastructure are being threatened at this time." The residents under the alert should have a go bag available and be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Original

Fire behaviour decreased at the Snaking River wildfire on Friday, Aug. 1, according to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The blaze, located 65 kilometres west of Quesnel, displayed Rank 2 behaviours, meaning it has a low vigour surface fire and a slow rate of speed.

Overnight and into the day on Friday, 41 BCWS firefighters battled the blaze, establishing control lines, water delivery systems, and using direct attack methods.

The priority for crews on Friday was the eastern flank of the 5100 Road. Helicopters have also been available, providing support from the air.

BCWS has three pieces of heavy machinery that created control lines on the western flank of the fire.

While 71 properties in the area remain under evacuation alert, BCWS said on Friday afternoon that "no structures or critical infrastructure are being threatened at this time." The residents under the alert should have a go bag available and be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

On Saturday, temperatures are forecasted to get to a high of 28 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The fire could still be visible from Quesnel and surrounding areas.

