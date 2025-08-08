Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel sees no growth, evacuation alerts remain

The blaze remains out of control

The Snaking River wildfire west of Quesnel continues to slow down.

On Thursday, Aug. 7, the blaze didn't grow, says BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) in its Friday morning update. It remains classified as out of control and listed at 879.8 hectares.

Despite this, all evacuation alerts for the properties within the fire's vicinity remain in effect. More information on this alert is available on the CRD Emergency Operations website here: cariboord.ca/EOC. The Nazko First Nation implemented an evacuation alert for its community, which also remains in effect.

Crews are continuing to establish a 20-foot wet line and are moving further into the fire to mop up hot spots.

"A downtrend in weather has helped to moderate fire behaviour," said the BCWS update.

Crews are also continuing to achieve the goals listed from the last couple of days, including proceeding with direct attack methods, securing the perimeter, setting up water delivery systems, and tying the southwest flank to the southeast guard that has already been established.

Heavy equipment operators are establishing a fuel-free guard along the western and eastern flanks, working south.

On Friday, there are 111 firefighting personnel on scene, along with heavy equipment operators, structure protection, and helicopters when needed.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast high is 23 C in the area on Friday with northwesterly winds up to 20 km/h and a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and into the evening.

The fire was discovered on July 31 and was caused by lightning. It is one of 103 active wildfires in the province.