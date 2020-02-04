Snow accumulating on portions of Malahat Drive

Snow is building up on higher elevations of Malahat Drive Tuesday evening.
The South Island division of Emcon Services Inc. took to Twitter to report snow and slushy patches on high elevation portions of the busy Vancouver Island highway.
Manpower on the #malahat
Snow continues to fall in the higher elevations ❄️ possible slushy patches. Slowdown & reminder to never pass a #plowtruck on the right. Safe travels 🚚#sand #salt #teamwork #makeithappen #westernstar @TranBC @RoadSafetyBC @malahatdrive @malahatfire pic.twitter.com/VYu1nWT9n2
— Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) February 5, 2020
Parts of Greater Victoria experienced rain mixed with snow on Tuesday. Environment Canada predicted some inland areas of Vancouver Island could receive between five and 20 centimetres.
Drive BC web cams show accumulating snow on the highway south of the Malahat Summit and West Shore Parkway.
#Malahat summit currently. #snow #goslow #yyj #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/zTBNJMYye3
— Lana Popham MLA (@lanapopham) February 5, 2020
