Snow blankets southern half of B.C.

Tuesday’s snow storm marked the first significant snowfall for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

As promised, much of southern half of the province was walloped with snow on Tuesday creating issues on highways throughout the region.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system tracking along the U.S. border spread snow to southern Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior.

This storm marked the first significant snowstorm of the 2017-18 winter season for both southern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

As of Wednesday morning at 6 a.m., Environment Canada released its current statistics on the amount of snow we received on Tuesday.

Summary of snowfall in centimetres:

Vancouver Island

Malahat Summit: 31

Nanaimo Airport: 20

Shawnigan Lake: 20

Duncan Area: 18

Victoria Airport: 3

Metro Vancouver & Fraser Valley

North Vancouver: 10-15

Burnaby Mountain (SFU): 12

Vancouver Airport: 7

Abbotsford Airport: 7

Southern Interior

Trail: 39

Castlegar Area: 20-30

Cranbrook Airport: 28

Moyie: 24

Morrissey: 24

Princeton Area: 15-20

Kamloops Area: 10-20

Vernon Area: 10-20

Penticton Airport: 15

Kelowna Area: 5-15

Sparwood Area: 13

Highway Passes

Coquihalla Summit: 25

Larson Hill: 41

Helmer Lake: 41

Walloper: 30

Allison Pass: 44

Kootenay Pass: 35

Paulson Summit: 33

Pennask Summit: 42

While the snow weather warnings for the province have all been lifted, Drive BC still has a travel advisory on most major highways, due to the ice and snow that accumulated overnight.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

