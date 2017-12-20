Snow blankets southern half of B.C.

Tuesday’s snow storm marked the first significant snowfall for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

As promised, much of southern half of the province was walloped with snow on Tuesday creating issues on highways throughout the region.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system tracking along the U.S. border spread snow to southern Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior.

This storm marked the first significant snowstorm of the 2017-18 winter season for both southern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

As of Wednesday morning at 6 a.m., Environment Canada released its current statistics on the amount of snow we received on Tuesday.

Summary of snowfall in centimetres:

Vancouver Island

  • Malahat Summit: 31
  • Nanaimo Airport: 20
  • Shawnigan Lake: 20
  • Duncan Area: 18
  • Victoria Airport: 3

Metro Vancouver & Fraser Valley

  • North Vancouver: 10-15
  • Burnaby Mountain (SFU): 12
  • Vancouver Airport: 7
  • Abbotsford Airport: 7

Related: Snow cuts power to nearly 6,000 in Lower Mainland

Southern Interior

  • Trail: 39
  • Castlegar Area: 20-30
  • Cranbrook Airport: 28
  • Moyie: 24
  • Morrissey: 24
  • Princeton Area: 15-20
  • Kamloops Area: 10-20
  • Vernon Area: 10-20
  • Penticton Airport: 15
  • Kelowna Area: 5-15
  • Sparwood Area: 13

Related: Heavy snowfall grounds flights in Kelowna and Penticton

Highway Passes

  • Coquihalla Summit: 25
  • Larson Hill: 41
  • Helmer Lake: 41
  • Walloper: 30
  • Allison Pass: 44
  • Kootenay Pass: 35
  • Paulson Summit: 33
  • Pennask Summit: 42

Related: B.C. Interior highways treacherous

While the snow weather warnings for the province have all been lifted, Drive BC still has a travel advisory on most major highways, due to the ice and snow that accumulated overnight.

Related: Heavy blanket of snow over the Southern Interior

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Send your best news tips, photos and video by hovering over the Home tab and clicking Contact Us.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous woman’s grave site brings pilgrims to former B.C. residential school
Next story
Canadian Press Story of the Year: sexual harassment

Just Posted

Wide range of Greater Victoria residents taking on naloxone training

Counsellor has trained software developers, baristas, barbers and more

UPDATED: Power restored at Victoria airport due to snow

Flight operations were not affected

Sidney’s safety building now costs $14.8 million

Town says most of added costs will be covered by BC Ambulance Service

Greater Victoria schools reach out to the world

School districts and post-secondary institutions targeting international students

Sidney commercial vacancy rates declining

Economic Development Commission has budget restored to improve visibility

Snow Day on Vancouver Island

Winter hit the Island early and hard on Tuesday

Saanich ratifies hikes in water and sewer rates

Council Monday ratified hikes in water and sewage rates, while borrowing money… Continue reading

Saanich Police advise drivers to be cautious in snowy conditions

Saanich Police is advising drivers to use caution as snow is falling… Continue reading

Verdict expected in ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ sexual assault trial Wednesday

Former RCMP spokesperson was charged with one count of sexual assault

Families speak out in defence of B.C.’s Mental Health Act

Many are speaking out against demands that the B.C. government tighten the province’s Mental Health Act

Indigenous woman’s grave site brings pilgrims to former B.C. residential school

Rose Prince arrived at the former Lejac Residential School in British Columbia when she was six years old and never left

Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Deslauriers records first two-goal game as Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Canadian Press Story of the Year: sexual harassment

The Canadian Press annual survey saw 23 out of 80 votes cast for sexual harassment as the most compelling story of the year

Snow blankets southern half of B.C.

Tuesday’s snow storm marked the first significant snowfall for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Most Read