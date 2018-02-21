Snow cancels, alters transit routes across Greater Victoria

Buses will not be stopping on steep hills, says BC Transit

Snow covered roads means alterations to the transit service in Victoria.

Buses will not be stopping on steep hills, says BC Transit, and customers will need to walk to the nearest flat bus stop.

Buses may be running late due to road and weather conditions.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning this evening shortly before 5 p.m. after two to four centimetres had already fallen in the region. A further 5 cm is possible into this evening before snow eases off.

Transit supervisors are continuing to check all routes as snow is accumulating in all regions. As of 6:45 p.m. routes are on regular routing except for:

Route 6A – Not servicing Emily Carr (travelling as Route 6)

Route 6B – Not servicing Chatterton Way (travelling as Route 6)

Route 11 – Not servicing Gorge/Admirals/Cowper. Buses using Tillicum to Gorge in both directions.

Route 21 – Not using Viaduct

Route 12 – Not using Kenmore Hill. Detour is Westbound Left on Shelbourne, Right on Feltham, Left on Cedar Hill. Eastbound is reverse.

Route 22 – Not servicing Watkiss Way at Highland Loop or Holland/Hastings or Little Wilkinson. (Buses travelling straight on Burnside to Helmcken)

Route 24 – Not servicing Parklands Loop

Route 30 – Not servicing Carey Rd. All buses using Glanford in both directions.

Route 39 – Not servicing Watkiss. (Buses using the Trans Canada Highway to Island Highway and reverse)

Route 43 – Cancelled

Route 48 – Not servicing Stornaway or Cairndale. Buses will travel on Metchosin Road.

Route 52 – Not servicing Lagoon or Bear Mountain Parkway

Route 53 – Cancelled

Route 54 – Not servicing William Head Prison or Duke Road. Buses using Lombard to turn around.

Route 55 Not servicing William Head Prison or Duke Rd. Buses using Lombard to turn around.

Route 56 – Not servicing Gouldie/Gourman. Buses remaining on Treanor.

Route 57 – Not servicing Gouldie/Gourman. Buses remaining on Treanor.

Route 59 – Not servicing Triangle Mountain (Using Sooke to Veterans)

Route 60 – Not servicing Triangle Mountain (Using Sooke to Veterans)

We appreciate your patience as delays occur due to road conditions, and apologize for any inconvenience.

Please continue to check www.bctransit.com for updates.


cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets
Next story
Two Haida men detained for crossing U.S.-Canada border

Just Posted

WATCH: Do you recognize this sexual assault suspect?

Victoria police release new footage suspect in Bay Centre attack on young girl

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

No foul play suspected in death of Stanley Okumoto, 79

James Bay residents face six-week long construction dig for sewage pipe

Niagara Street closed to vehicles as pipe assembly and installation connects Ogden Point to McLoughlin Point

Snow cancels, alters transit routes across Greater Victoria

Buses will not be stopping on steep hills, says BC Transit

Sidney’s Desiree Young at her first BC Winter Games

Wheelchair basketball player has been on the court for about a year

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Two Haida men detained for crossing U.S.-Canada border

Edenshaw and Frisby travelled from Alaska to Prince Rupert for the All Native Basketball Tournament

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets

Trafalgar Elementary teacher under investigation by Vancouver School Board

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

Inside the Olympic performance of the Island’s Teal Harle

Islander finishes fifth in Olympic Men’s Slopestyle final in Pyeong Chang

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

Questions raised over B.C. NDP’s childcare budget plan

Advocates concerned how to fill 22,000 new spaces for early childhood educators

Most Read