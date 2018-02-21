Snow cancels, alters transit routes across Greater Victoria

Buses will not be stopping on steep hills, says BC Transit

Snow covered roads means alterations to the transit service in Victoria.

Buses will not be stopping on steep hills, says BC Transit, and customers will need to walk to the nearest flat bus stop.

Buses may be running late due to road and weather conditions.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning this evening shortly before 5 p.m. after two to four centimetres had already fallen in the region. A further 5 cm is possible into this evening before snow eases off.

Transit supervisors are continuing to check all routes as snow is accumulating in all regions. As of 6:45 p.m. routes are on regular routing except for:

Route 6A – Not servicing Emily Carr (travelling as Route 6)

Route 6B – Not servicing Chatterton Way (travelling as Route 6)

Route 11 – Not servicing Gorge/Admirals/Cowper. Buses using Tillicum to Gorge in both directions.

Route 21 – Not using Viaduct

Route 12 – Not using Kenmore Hill. Detour is Westbound Left on Shelbourne, Right on Feltham, Left on Cedar Hill. Eastbound is reverse.

Route 22 – Not servicing Watkiss Way at Highland Loop or Holland/Hastings or Little Wilkinson. (Buses travelling straight on Burnside to Helmcken)

Route 24 – Not servicing Parklands Loop

Route 30 – Not servicing Carey Rd. All buses using Glanford in both directions.

Route 39 – Not servicing Watkiss. (Buses using the Trans Canada Highway to Island Highway and reverse)

Route 43 – Cancelled

Route 48 – Not servicing Stornaway or Cairndale. Buses will travel on Metchosin Road.

Route 52 – Not servicing Lagoon or Bear Mountain Parkway

Route 53 – Cancelled

Route 54 – Not servicing William Head Prison or Duke Road. Buses using Lombard to turn around.

Route 55 Not servicing William Head Prison or Duke Rd. Buses using Lombard to turn around.

Route 56 – Not servicing Gouldie/Gourman. Buses remaining on Treanor.

Route 57 – Not servicing Gouldie/Gourman. Buses remaining on Treanor.

Route 59 – Not servicing Triangle Mountain (Using Sooke to Veterans)

Route 60 – Not servicing Triangle Mountain (Using Sooke to Veterans)

We appreciate your patience as delays occur due to road conditions, and apologize for any inconvenience.

Please continue to check www.bctransit.com for updates.