Snow closes Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver schools for 2nd day in a row

All public schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are shut for a second day, with more winter weather expected a day after a snowstorm caused havoc in southern British Columbia.

Environment Canada says significant snowfall and a prolonged period of freezing rain are on the way for parts of Metro Vancouver and the valley including Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

The agency says snowfall in southeastern B.C. is expected to taper off near noon, with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow forecast in parts of Vancouver Island before the snow turns to freezing rain.

Vancouver International Airport says flight schedules could continue to be affected with winter weather persisting.

Environment Canada has lifted its snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

Extreme cold warnings remain in effect in the Prairies, with wind chill values around -40 expected in parts of northern Alberta, southern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba.

And on the East Coast, parts of Newfoundland will be hit with between 20 and 50 centimetres of snow, while wind gusts nearing 100 kilometres per hour are expected to blow through the northwestern area of the island.

