Snow covers Malahat early Tuesday morning

Drive BC traffic cameras show the white stuff covering the ground

It might not be December, but winter driving conditions are here.

Snow is currently falling on the Malahat and has covered both sides of the highway.

Winter tire regulations came into effect on Oct. 1 and will remain in effect until April 30 for mountain passes and some rural highways.

READ ALSO: Take a look at your tires; Winter driving regulations in effect

Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 per cent chance of showers or wet flurries Tuesday morning for the Malahat. Victoria is also expected to see a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or wet flurries in the morning.

READ ALSO: Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Winter driving has a marked effect on road safety, the number of fatal crashes on average doubles in B.C. in December (246 crashes) when compared to October (123), according to a study published by University of B.C. last year.

Failing to have the proper tires equipped can result in a $109 fine. I.C.B.C. also warns that not having the appropriate tires could alter how much you’re considered at fault.


