Snow day for Greater Victoria students

Nine-year-old Kingston Foxall enjoyed a snow day on Skirt Mountain Tuesday. Schools across Greater Victoria are closed Wednesday morning after a second round of snow fell overnight Tuesday. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Schools across Greater Victoria are closed after a second dump of snow fell across the region Tuesday night.

The Sooke School District (SD62), Saanich School District (SD63) and Greater Victoria School District (SD61) are closed Wednesday due to heavy snow, unsafe road conditions and power outages.

Snow started falling Sunday evening but Greater Victoria school districts were open Monday and Tuesday.

The Royal Roads University campus is also closed Wednesday morning. The school says crews will clear paths and campus security will be available for students staying on campus.

All day and evening classes are cancelled at Camosun College – both Lansdowne and Interurban campuses are closed. Students and employees are urged to “be safe and take care if they need to travel.”

Classes are also cancelled at the University of Victoria.

Snow day tomorrow! With snow forecasted, campus is closed and on-site classes cancelled Jan. 15. For students staying on campus, Habitat Café will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., crews will clear paths and Campus Security is available 24 hrs at 250-391-2525. https://t.co/4GsnF0r5oU pic.twitter.com/K22tqGJZZd — Royal Roads (@RoyalRoads) January 15, 2020

