Nine-year-old Kingston Foxall enjoyed a snow day on Skirt Mountain Tuesday. Schools across Greater Victoria are closed Wednesday morning after a second round of snow fell overnight Tuesday. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Snow day for Greater Victoria students

Schools closed after heavy snowfall blankets Capital Region

Schools across Greater Victoria are closed after a second dump of snow fell across the region Tuesday night.

The Sooke School District (SD62), Saanich School District (SD63) and Greater Victoria School District (SD61) are closed Wednesday due to heavy snow, unsafe road conditions and power outages.

Snow started falling Sunday evening but Greater Victoria school districts were open Monday and Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria schools in session despite snow

The Royal Roads University campus is also closed Wednesday morning. The school says crews will clear paths and campus security will be available for students staying on campus.

All day and evening classes are cancelled at Camosun College – both Lansdowne and Interurban campuses are closed. Students and employees are urged to “be safe and take care if they need to travel.”

Classes are also cancelled at the University of Victoria.

READ ALSO: Up to 30 cm of snow in store for parts of Greater Victoria


