Snow blankets boats moored in Ladysmith, in this moody photo captured by Deanna Kent. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Snow Day on Vancouver Island

Winter hit the Island early and hard on Tuesday

Winter Solstice may be Dec. 21, but winter came early to Vancouver Island when snow blanketed much of the southeast coast of the Island.

Environment Canada reported preliminary numbers of snow accumulation from around B.C. Tuesday afternoon: the Malahat received 23 centimetres, while Duncan received 18 cms. The Comox Valley didn’t see any snow, only rain.

Our Black Press Digital team compiled a video of some snow photos from around Vancouver Island. Here’s what it looked like, from Victoria to Campbell River.

Two dead after murder-suicide in Needles, B.C.
Wide range of Greater Victoria residents taking on naloxone training

Wide range of Greater Victoria residents taking on naloxone training

Counsellor has trained software developers, baristas, barbers and more

UPDATED: Power restored at Victoria airport due to snow

Flight operations were not affected

Sidney’s safety building now costs $14.8 million

Town says most of added costs will be covered by BC Ambulance Service

Greater Victoria schools reach out to the world

School districts and post-secondary institutions targeting international students

Sidney commercial vacancy rates declining

Economic Development Commission has budget restored to improve visibility

Saanich ratifies hikes in water and sewer rates

Council Monday ratified hikes in water and sewage rates, while borrowing money… Continue reading

Saanich Police advise drivers to be cautious in snowy conditions

Saanich Police is advising drivers to use caution as snow is falling… Continue reading

Verdict expected in ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ sexual assault trial Wednesday

Former RCMP spokesperson was charged with one count of sexual assault

Families speak out in defence of B.C.’s Mental Health Act

Many are speaking out against demands that the B.C. government tighten the province’s Mental Health Act

Indigenous woman’s grave site brings pilgrims to former B.C. residential school

Rose Prince arrived at the former Lejac Residential School in British Columbia when she was six years old and never left

Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Deslauriers records first two-goal game as Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Canadian Press Story of the Year: sexual harassment

The Canadian Press annual survey saw 23 out of 80 votes cast for sexual harassment as the most compelling story of the year

Snow blankets southern half of B.C.

Tuesday’s snow storm marked the first significant snowfall for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

