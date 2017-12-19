Snow Day on Vancouver Island

Snow blankets boats moored in Ladysmith, in this moody photo captured by Deanna Kent. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Winter Solstice may be Dec. 21, but winter came early to Vancouver Island when snow blanketed much of the southeast coast of the Island.

Environment Canada reported preliminary numbers of snow accumulation from around B.C. Tuesday afternoon: the Malahat received 23 centimetres, while Duncan received 18 cms. The Comox Valley didn’t see any snow, only rain.

Our Black Press Digital team compiled a video of some snow photos from around Vancouver Island. Here’s what it looked like, from Victoria to Campbell River.