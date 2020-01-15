Snow, downed trees cause power outages around Greater Victoria

More than 360 BC Hydro customers without power in the Capital Region

As emergency and city crews grapple with approximately a foot of snow, BC Hydro workers are also stretched thin – with a number of power outages around the Capital Region.

Since approximately 6:30 a.m., at least 359 customers near the 1100-block of Quadra Street are without power. As of 9:30 a.m. crews remain on site.

The snowstorm has left at least 12 Langford homes near Belmont Park without power since 5:30 a.m. in the area south of Egerton Street and west of Belmond Road. BC Hydro crews are on site.

A tree down near Kangaroo Road in Metchosin has left a handful of customers without power. Less than five homes in the area near the 4700-block of Eales Road have been without power since 8:10 a.m. As of 9:30 a.m., BC Hydro says crews are en route to the outage.

Less than five homes are impacted by an outage in Saanich in the 1200-block of Maywood Road. The outage status is assigned and the cause remains under investigation.

In Sooke, the snow storm is also impacting customers. Less than five homes are impacted by an outage near the 400-block of Becher Bay Road. BC Hydro crews have been assigned to the outage.

