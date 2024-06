Up to 2 centimetres of snow is expected to fall

Weather alerts are in place for the Coquihalla, Trans Canada Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 today, June 16.

All four highways are expected to see up to two centimetres of snowfall.

Environment Canada states a cool air mass is sitting over the interior and snow is expected to fall through to Monday morning (June 17).

Drivers are urged to use caution as weather in the mountains can change suddenly.