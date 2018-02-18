Snow expected to subside Sunday morning

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for east Vancouver Island between Duncan and Nanaimo

Tonight’s snowfall could be heavy at times but is expected to ease off Sunday morning.

Environment Canada issued an updated snowfall warning Saturday, Feb. 17, for east Vancouver Island between Duncan and Nanaimo.

“An Arctic front will push out from the Interior towards the coast this evening accompanied by flurries,” noted the warning. “These flurries will become heavy at times from late this evening through early Sunday morning over southeastern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.”

More than 10 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall in some areas between Nanaimo and Duncan and toward Victoria, and about five centimetres in other areas between Nanoose Bay and Campbell River.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” the warning advises. “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

