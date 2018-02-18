Snow falls in Nanaimo early Sunday morning. (NEWS BULLETIN photo)

Snow expected to subside Sunday morning

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for east Vancouver Island between Duncan and Nanaimo

Tonight’s snowfall could be heavy at times but is expected to ease off Sunday morning.

Environment Canada issued an updated snowfall warning Saturday, Feb. 17, for east Vancouver Island between Duncan and Nanaimo.

RELATED: Snow forecast for B.C.’s south coast

“An Arctic front will push out from the Interior towards the coast this evening accompanied by flurries,” noted the warning. “These flurries will become heavy at times from late this evening through early Sunday morning over southeastern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.”

More than 10 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall in some areas between Nanaimo and Duncan and toward Victoria, and about five centimetres in other areas between Nanoose Bay and Campbell River.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” the warning advises. “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Further snowfall warnings are possible, for more information, click here.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Experts to capture and collar 20 female deer in Oak Bay starting this month

Just Posted

Real estate money laundering ‘deeply troubling’

Attorney General will investigate

Victoria Harbour most polluted on B.C. coast: study

City’s industrial past and more recently, pharmaceuticals, create high levels of pollutants

Watch for high winds today and tomorrow

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria. According to Environment… Continue reading

Beauty Day at Our Place a chance to rise above daily struggles

Annual pampering event draws women of all ages and circumstances

Victoria dog attacked by otters off Dallas Road

Off-leash dogs and wildlife can make for a poor mix, veterinary staffer says

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Snow expected to subside Sunday morning

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for east Vancouver Island between Duncan and Nanaimo

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canucks came out hot, beat Bruins 6-1

Loui Eriksson scores twice, catapulting Vancouver to a lopsided victory over Boston

B.C. man brings dog to court as ‘best witness’

Man is defending himself on charges of uttering threats, possessing weapon for dangerous purposes

Vancouver artist’s cartoon of Florida school shooting resonates

Cartoon shows football coach, one of the victims, meeting others killed in school shootings

Trudeau family arrives in India for state visit

Seven-day visit includes meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Military seeks DNA experts to help ID missing war dead

Federal program recovers, identifies and arranges burials for Canada’s nearly 28,000 missing war dead

B.C. files new legal action against TransMountain pipeline

Province tries to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws, provoking Alberta

Most Read