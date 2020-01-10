Snow is sticking to the ground on the Malahat at South Shawnigan Lake Road. (Drive BC)

Snow falling on Malahat, Trans-Canada Highway

Snow on the ground near South Shawnigan Lake Road and Malahat summit

Commuters are reporting slushy, somewhat snowy conditions on the Malahat Friday morning.

Drive BC’s highway cameras show flurries on the Malahat summit as well as near South Shawnigan Lake Road, and as far north on Highway 1 as Ladysmith.

Environment Canada predicts five to 15 centimetres of snow for higher elevation areas of Vancouver Island by mid-morning, with inland areas receiving five to eight cm. Precipitation is expected to shift to rain by mid to late morning.

A wind warning was issued for Greater Victoria Friday, with southeast winds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour predicted for the region.

Environment Canada predicts periods of rain for Greater Victoria on Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight Sunday and a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers from Monday to Thursday.

