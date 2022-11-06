Snow in the forecast for areas of Vancouver Island

Snow along the old Island Highway in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

Some areas of the Island got a dusting of snow overnight, and more snow is in the forecast tomorrow.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for much of the east coast of Vancouver Island and Greater Victoria, advising of the “potential for heavy accumulating snow” during the day and night on Monday, Nov. 7.

“Low pressure off Vancouver Island will help draw out cold air from the B.C. Interior. As it crosses the Strait of Georgia, localized pockets of heavy snow will develop across southeast Vancouver Island,” noted the statement.

The special weather statement applies to Greater Victoria, the Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo and Parksville-Qualicum.

Environment Canada noted that it may still issue a snowfall warning and advises motorists to be prepared for “sudden changes in driving conditions” including travel delays and loss of visibility.

READ ALSO: Snow in the forecast for the Malahat

READ ALSO: City of Nanaimo advises residents to prepare for stormy weather



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsWeather